‘Baby Fund’ advocates renewing effort for new parent payment proposal

BALTIMORE — New parents in Baltimore receiving a payment when their child is born: if that concept sounds familiar, that's because it is.

The original idea was known as the Baltimore 'Baby Bonus,' but the Maryland Supreme Court ruled their effort to add an amendment to the city charter did not fall under 'proper charter material.'

On Thursday, advocates announced they are renewing their efforts to pay new families with another charter amendment proposal, a policy they say will work to reduce child poverty in the city and '[enhance] the economic stability of families with newborns in Baltimore City."

"The new amendment is designed to meet the guidelines of proper charter material set forth by the Supreme Court of Maryland in their Baby Bonus decision," said a media release posted to the Maryland Child Alliance's social media.

The proposal is now known as the 'Baltimore Baby Fund.' Advocates said the Baltimore City Board of Elections validated their petition on February 14.

"Though the proposal provides fewer specifics, it keeps the original spirit of the Baby Bonus-every child born in Baltimore City should have the resources they need to reach their full potential," it continued.

"Before thousands of residents add their names, we want to be certain that the future of the Baby Fund is decided at the ballot box, not by last-minute court decision. Such a result is better not only for the children and families of Baltimore City but also reaffirms our democratic process," the release added.

About five months ago, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled against the proposal's appearance on the 2024 ballot after legal action from the Mayor and City Council, agreeing with an earlier circuit court decision.

"While we’ve said from the beginning that we align with the goal of providing more Baltimore residents with access to guaranteed income, this proposal was not legally sound and should not have been on the ballot," the Mayor's Office said last August.

The original 'Baby Bonus' proposal argued cash payments around the time of birth could lead to decreased crime and better educational and mental health outcomes.