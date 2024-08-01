Babies"R"Us opening this month at Ellicott City Kohl's

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Babies"R"Us will officially be returning this month, this time to a local Kohl's store.

Kohl's confirmed that the "curated assortment of trusted baby brands" will soon be available at the Ellicott City Kohl's store, on Montgomery Road.

Kohl's is piloting the comeback of Babies"R"Us at 200 stores nationwide.

Babies"R"Us will feature 90 brands and thousands of new products, both in store and online.

Kohl's noted the company is also introducing an exclusively in-store maternity brand called "Motherhood."