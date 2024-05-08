Babies"R"Us coming to Ellicott City Kohl's store

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Kohl's department store in Ellicott City will soon get a Babies"R"Us - one of the first 200 Kohl's stores nationwide to do so.

A Kohl's representative said today that the Babies"R"Us concept will debut sometime soon at the store, in the Long Gate Shopping Center on Montgomery Road.

Kohl's stores do already sell baby clothes, toys and other items. Babies"R"Us will be a "more comprehensive baby shopping experience for customers, offering the latest in baby gear, furniture, activities, accessories, and more."

There's also an "expanded online Babies“R”Us assortment available to customers nationwide on Kohls.com."

Kohl's announced today all the stores that would be getting Babies"R"Us.

