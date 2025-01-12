Babies at Medstar Hospital get Ravens' gear

BALTIMORE — Some special visitors came by Medstar Harbor Hospital this week to welcome some new birds to the flock.

"Our team does hundreds of community events every single season. It's something that we really pride ourselves in," Chelsea, Ravens' cheerleader said.

Poe along with cheerleaders Annabelle and Chelsea brought these little ones their first Ravens' gear.

"We are die hard Ravens. Oh, well this is perfect," Chelsea said.

Outfitting them with onsies, blankets and even lovies.

"This is going to be your favorite. Thank you guys so much we appreciate it."

While Annabelle is training to be a nurse, Chelsea already works as a labor and delivery nurse in Baltimore, when she's not cheering for the Ravens.

"It is the best of both worlds. It's just incredible, it's such a privilege and I never take for granted, the opportunity to be able to be in a room and to share in such an incredible moment with the families," Chelsea said.

She showed us her skills swaddling baby Kingsley in the warmth of a Ravens' blanket.

Next door, daddy Dwayne showed off his expert football hold with little Leoni.

She's mom and dad's first child. Poe playing stork for the day was clearly smitten with this tiny one.

Everyone was a flutter with the visitors, even hospital staff joining in the Ravens cheer. When I asked new mom Alexis who's going to be responsible for turning little Oaklee into a Ravens' fan, her answer?

"This one," Alexis said with a laugh.

Daddy says his favorite player is Lamar, I think especially now given Oaklee joined us on the star Qb's birthday.

Not to pull favorites but perhaps the biggest fans this day were Ryan and Jamie.

They just welcomed Everett to their flock. For them, watching the Ravens is a family thing.

"Both of my girls are going to be Ravens' fans and grandma is really excited for all of this to bring her home. You know, we don't have any ravens memorabilia for her yet, but it's definitely coming down the works. So, that's going to be exciting," Ryan said.

Little did they know that was the surprise waiting just outside the door.

Everett was surprised with some new gear.

So for all it was a fun day of new life, new love and Ravens cheer.