BALTIMORE — Excitement broke out Tuesday for the grand opening of B-360's new Youth and Teen Center in the Harborplace Pavilion.

The organization's mission works to end the stigma around dirt bikes by teaching young kids the activity has a close relationship with STEM.

VIDEO: B-360 celebrates youth center grand opening B-360 celebrates youth center grand opening

"When you pop that wheelie, that's a physics equation; when you mix your gas with your oil, that's a math ratio," Founder & CEO Brittany Young said.

She explained what's included at the center.

"They'll be 3D printing dirt bike pieces; they will not be dirt bike riding down here. But they'll be getting in school support, classroom support, tutoring support."

Eighteen-year-old general instructor Daron Harrell said it's amazing.

He's been with B-360 since he was in fifth grade.

"Just creating pathways for the youth. My vision for B-360: I see us being bigger than ever," Harrell said.

His 11-year-old brother shared the same excitement.

"B-360 is important to me because it keeps me out of trouble, keeps me occupied, and it plays a big role in my life."

But the center is temporary, as MCB Real Estate is set to redo Harbor Pavilion completely.

"We're also working on our own campus, and so for us, this is a stepping stone into that space," Young said.

They already have $3 million from the federal government going towards that vision.

But even with all this progress, Young knows there's still a long way to go before they can completely change the negativity around dirt bikes.

So she has a message to any naysayers.

"Lean on the side of donations and improved community, but complaints it doesn't yield any results."

Even though there'll be no actual dirt biking at this center, Young said they have a summer camp every year at Boceck Park where kids can have fun safely and legally.

