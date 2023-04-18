Avian flu found in vultures at Conowingo Dam

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Vultures are showing up dead at Conowingo Dam in Harford County.

Test results show these vultures contracted avian flu, or bird flu.

There have been about 45 dead black vultures removed from around the dam so far.

Dr. Michael Odian, the state veterinarian with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, says these vultures can fly a significant distance.

The Department of Agriculture, along with other state agencies, is looking to break the infection cycle before it reaches any kind of poultry.

There's an open area next to Conowingo Dam that brings many people to fish and watch our feathered friends soar across the sky, particularly the Bald Eagles.

But also close to the dam sit black vultures.

Earlier this month, there was the first finding of dead vultures at Conowingo Dam.

Dr. Odian says some of the dead birds were sent to the laboratory for testing, and the results came back positive for avian flu, or bird flu.

"We do know that through genetic sequencing that the virus that these vultures have is genetically different than the one that's found in domestic poultry, which has caused a major outbreak in 47 states,” said Dr. Odian.

It's been a joint operation between the Department of Agriculture, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and USDA to remove the carcasses in order to contain the virus.

He says black-headed vultures have a tendency to eat each other, especially when they're not quite dead.

"These especially sick birds that are almost dead have a very high virus count in them; they have a very high virus in their system, so the healthy birds will eat the sick birds and infect themselves,” said Dr. Odian.

Constellation Energy, which owns the property around the dam, has blocked off areas to prevent the spread from human tracks.

"You can track the virus on your shoes if you happen to step in fluids or manure from the birds,” said Dr. Odian.

"As a fisherman, it's a nuisance because they close the park down there,” said Adam Mitchell, who fishes at Conowingo Dam often. He says the birds tend to stay around the area close to the entrance. It's an area he avoids.

"I’ve see a lot of dead birds down there, so I know it can spread, it's pretty contagious through the birds. I just try to stay away from that area because I have kids," said Mitchell.

Dr. Odian said they had the same outbreak of bird flu in the area last year. They were able to contain it in six weeks. He says they are on track to do the same this year.

