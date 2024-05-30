Avenue at White Marsh announces round-the-clock youth escort policy this summer

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh announced today that children and teens will be required to have adult supervision at all times this summer, starting next Saturday.

Currently, young people under 17 need to have adult supervision at The Avenue only in the evenings.

The Avenue has often implemented seasonal, or temporary, youth curfews.

Today, the shopping center announced that, starting June 8:

From OPEN to CLOSE daily, visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult 21 years of age or older. Proof of age will be required. Supervising adults are responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany.

Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport.

The identification MUST be tamper proof, include a photograph AND date of birth.

Young visitors violating the Youth Escort Policy (including those waiting for rides from AMC Theatres) are subject to a 3-month barring from the shopping center.

Youth Escort Policy hours may be subject to changes.

The shopping center said:

This is a temporary update to coincide with the upcoming summer season.

The Avenue implemented the same round-the-clock policy last year, after online threats called for disorder in White Marsh.

Last night, Baltimore County police announced they're looking for a group of young people who tried to rob a man at Towson Town Center, then followed him to the parking garage and stabbed him. The incident happened just a month after three juveniles were arrested at Towson Town Center and the surrounding area for vandalism at the mall and general "fighting, congregating, and being disorderly."