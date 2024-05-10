Autopsy shows decomposed body found in West Baltimore was stabbed to death

BALTIMORE — A man whose body was found decomposing last September in West Baltimore was stabbed to death.

Police announced an update in the case Friday morning.

Detectives were investigating the man's death as suspicious, but the Medical Examiner's Office has officially ruled homicide.

RELATED: Police investigate suspicious death in West Baltimore

The victim still hasn't been identified, however, he's believed to have been in his 50s.

Police first discovered the man's body inside a container in the 800 block of N. Fremont Avenue.

Investigators suspect the body was there for sometime before being recovered.

It remains unclear when the stabbing occurred, or who may be responsible.