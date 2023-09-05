Police investigate suspicious death in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found in West Baltimore on Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Fremont Avenue to investigate a reported DOA.

At the location, officers found human remains that appeared to have been there for some time.

The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.