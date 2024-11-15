Autism nonprofit promotes swim safety amid tragic summer drownings

BEL AIR, Md. — A local nonprofit group is working to prevent drownings among children with autism and developmental disabilities, amid a year with several tragic incidents in Maryland.

Pathfinders for Autism, a Hunt Valley-based nonprofit, is hosting a swimming event at the Arena Club in Bel Air on Saturday night to get children with autism comfortable in and around water.

"When my child was diagnosed, we were never told about the risks of drowning and wandering and elopement. We didn't realize how prevalent it was," Shelly McLaughin, the nonprofit's program director, recalled to WMAR.

McLaughlin said she knows of about half a dozen children with autism who drowned in Maryland from June to October.

In Dundalk, 6-year-old Marcel Traore drowned in June after police say he went missing and first responders found him in the water.

"We're really trying to help families prevent future tragedies," McLaughlin added.

The free 'swim party' Saturday night is made possible by grant money.

"[The children will] have the opportunity to just kind of play in the pool," McLaughlin said.

The Saturday event is at capacity, but the group pushes out similar opportunities year-round on its social media; the group wants to get the word out to help families take preventative action.

"We're really working to try to get families to understand the risks of wandering and elopement, and that risk of drowning that goes with it," McLaughlin said.

Among the aims: to remind parents to call 911 first if their child goes missing, to encourage families to take formal swim lessons, and to teach children life-sustaining movement in water.