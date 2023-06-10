Attempted Kia theft and shots fired in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Shots were fired in Glen Burnie as the saga continues with people trying to steal Kia and Hyundai cars.

It happened early Friday morning in the 200 block of Woodhill Drive, except this time suspects didn't get away with the car. It’s not the first time this has happened in that area.

According to police a man reported someone looking into his 2018 Kia sedan but when confronted the suspect walked away.

The man returned to his car and the same suspect was there, except this time inside the Kia. A chased ensued, as they got near the corner of a building two more suspects appeared. One of which had a handgun and fired shots. Police said no one was hit by the gunshots.

"That's real surprising, that's kind of scary,” said Joey Delozier who lives in the apartment complex and said incidents like this don’t tend to happen in the area.

He continued, "I’ve never heard of anything happening around here, it's real quite and everybody is cool around here. It's surprising for real.”

Police stated the three suspects continued on foot. When the man returned to his car the rear window had been shattered and the steering column dismantled.

A woman who lives in the same apartment complex, who didn’t want us to use her name, says she experienced something similar about a month ago. Also around four in the morning when she was sleeping.

"My neighbor he was up with his baby early in the morning and he heard the glass beak and he came out here and yelled at them and scared them away. A bunch of kids.”

She blamed it on the social media challenge across the nation that encourages people to steal Kia and Hyundai cars. "it's the internet, they put this hack out there and you just don't know. Anybody is susceptible. It only takes a second and if he wasn't there, it would have been gone.”

Police are still searching for the three suspects who took off Friday morning, they're described as being in their late teens.

As for the those who have been a target of the TikTok challenge, some say it's time for a change, “Sell it and get rid of it and get something more secure that's not on the internet to just be plucked away from me.”

Many of theses Hyundai’s and Kias that are being stolen lack an anti-theft device called an immobilizer. Police say a steering wheel lock can prevent these thefts.