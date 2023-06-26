Athletes from Maryland Blaze Track Club heading to the AAU Junior Olympics

BALTIMORE — Practice makes perfect, that's especially true for athletes from the Maryland Blaze Track Club as they are heading to the AAU Junior Olympic Games later this summer.

29 young athletes found out they just secured spots for a once in a lifetime opportunity--- competing in the AAU Junior Olympics.

"I feel really honored and it feels good cause I feel like all my hard work and practice paid off,” said Leo Billiris, a 10-year-old athlete with the Maryland Blaze Track Club.

The Maryland Blaze Track Club is a nonprofit competitive track and field travel program in Baltimore, that prepares youth for national levels.

And at the end of July they'll be showcasing those skills in Des Moines, Iowa.

"AAU Junior Olympics it's track and field at its highest stage for athletes that compete. It's a track and field that you actually have to qualify for,” said Mike Benoit, coach for Maryland Blaze Track Club.

It's one of 12 sporting competitions that will occur at the largest U.S. multi-sporting event for youth. Coach Benoit says these young athletes range from 7 to 16-years-old and put in three to four days a week of practice to get to this level.

"Some of our athletes do only running. Some of our athletes do the field events like shot put, javelin, discus, high jump, long jump, and we had qualifiers to make it in all the field events as well,” said Benoit.

When representing Baltimore at the Junior Olympics, they will be competing against hundreds. 12-year-old Declan Carter said it's not just about taking home a medal but also the skills that he'll learn competing at this level.

"Just bring home a little more experience, hopefully next year I can qualify again so I’ll have a little more, I’ll know what I’m expecting,” said Carter.

But for 10-year-old Kendal Bryant, it's about taking the biggest lesson her coach taught her and applying it to the national competition.

"Don't slow down when you're almost at the finish line. Just keep running through,” said Bryant.

It’s advice many could take throughout life.