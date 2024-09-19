Assault/robbery reported after dispute at Arundel Mills movie

HANOVER, Md. — A racially-charged argument during a movie at Arundel Mills led to an assault and robbery Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It's the second serious incident by the movie theater in recent days, after a man was fatally shot outside Friday night.

Police said it began when two men, ages 19 and 18 - who are white - "directed racial epithets at the suspects," who are described as three black males.

That led the three males to allegedly assault the other men and steal one of their wallets.

Police responded at about 4:35 p.m.; the incident was reported as a robbery.

One of the victims who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital.

Police said they're searching for the suspects, who are described only as black males.

Anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

