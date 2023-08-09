Aryeh Wolf's alleged killer reportedly dies while still on the run

WASHINGTON — A fugitive wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Baltimore man in Washington D.C. is dead.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, was murdered August 10 of last year while installing solar panels on Call Place.

D.C. Metropolitan Police initially released surveillance photos of the alleged gunman with a cash reward in hopes someone could identify him.

Detectives soon learned the accused shooter's name was Avery Miler.

On September 27 police got a 911 call from someone who reportedly spotted Miler on Ames Street.

When officers got on scene they say Miler fired shots at them and fled.

He was never caught.

According to WJLA-ABC7 human remains were discovered back in April of this year. Police later identified the remains as Miler.

It's unclear how he died. No motive was ever revealed for the murder.