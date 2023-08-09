Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aryeh Wolf's alleged killer reportedly dies while still on the run

Aryeh Wolf
File
Aryeh Wolf
Aryeh Wolf
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:30:54-04

WASHINGTON — A fugitive wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Baltimore man in Washington D.C. is dead.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, was murdered August 10 of last year while installing solar panels on Call Place.

D.C. Metropolitan Police initially released surveillance photos of the alleged gunman with a cash reward in hopes someone could identify him.

Detectives soon learned the accused shooter's name was Avery Miler.

On September 27 police got a 911 call from someone who reportedly spotted Miler on Ames Street.

When officers got on scene they say Miler fired shots at them and fled.

RELATED: Alleged shooter wanted in Baltimore man's murder remains on the loose in D.C.

He was never caught.

According to WJLA-ABC7 human remains were discovered back in April of this year. Police later identified the remains as Miler.

It's unclear how he died. No motive was ever revealed for the murder.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices