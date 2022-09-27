Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alleged shooter wanted in Baltimore man's murder barricaded in D.C.

Avery Miler
D.C. Metropolitan Police
<b>Avery Miler</b><br/><br/>
Avery Miler
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 08:39:09-04

WASHINGTON  — Police in Washington D.C. are currently in a standoff with Avery Miler.

He's accused of killing Aryeh Wolf back in August back on August 10.

Wolf is from Baltimore and was installing solar panels in D.C. at the time he was murdered.

RELATED: D.C. detectives identify alleged gunman wanted in Aryeh Wolf murder

Police say they spotted Miler Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of Ames St, NE.

He allegedly fired shots at officers then fled and barricaded himself inside a residential building.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019