Alleged shooter wanted in Baltimore man's murder barricaded in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Police in Washington D.C. are currently in a standoff with Avery Miler.

He's accused of killing Aryeh Wolf back in August back on August 10.

Wolf is from Baltimore and was installing solar panels in D.C. at the time he was murdered.

RELATED: D.C. detectives identify alleged gunman wanted in Aryeh Wolf murder

Police say they spotted Miler Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of Ames St, NE.

He allegedly fired shots at officers then fled and barricaded himself inside a residential building.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.