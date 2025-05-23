Artscape introduces new Film program for 2025

BALTIMORE — This year, Artscape has a number of changes. There is a new location, the event is earlier in the year, and now there is a new type of art on display.

"It’s a new program track called Beyond the Rails where they’re giving, filmmakers, people in TV professionals, a chance to actually screen a film here," says Larry 'whaddup' Claude.

From short films to documentaries, including films like Baltimore Boys and The Body Politic, will air all day on Saturday at the Baltimore Center Stage.

Larry Claude has worked on the film More Than Hype for a number of years.

It's about the history of Baltimore's club music.

He’s had a few screenings in the last two years, including at the Maryland Film Festival.

"So it’s a different response from everybody, but for the majority, um, the masses have, uh, taken on this, uh, film. It’s been really overwhelming, you know, to just get that respect and love from everybody else," say Claude

But he says this Artscape screening will be the largest screening so far.

He says he is proud to show off a different side of Baltimore City.

"You always hear about the dirt bikes and 12 o’clock and the squeegee boys, but this film highlights the culture and the legends that started the sound," says Claude.

Larry Claude said he is excited that Artscape has added a film element this year.

"Everything that we do in film is art, you know, from the shots, from writing the script to coloring, to wardrobe, to, casting, it’s all a form of art. It was it’s just a blessing to be, a part of this inaugural program during this time."

For a full schedule of screenings and more information on the Beyond the Rails program, visit artscape.org.

