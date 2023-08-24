Artscape 2023 to focus on Baltimore fashion

BALTIMORE — Move over, "Project Runway." Get ready for "Project Artscape."

When Artscape returns to Baltimore next month, it'll have a new focus: the world of fashion.

The city's local fashion scene will be the spotlight of the festival, with 31 local designers being showcased over two days.

A 40-foot runway will be outside the Baltimore Improv Group on North Charles Street.

Local models will take part in the 31 runway shows. Festivalgoers can vote for their favorite designers on the Artscape's social media pages.

Devin Shacklett, senior program coordinator for Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, noted:

There are so many great designers in this city that more people should know. I am incredibly excited for the Baltimore City fashion community. Without a doubt, this is going to be a phenomenal experience!

Designers include Love More Bmore, The Black Genius Art Show, Naima Noire, Melani Dowdy-Tucker, Ashley-Star Style Agency, Sue's Closet and Eloquent Accessories, Sehar Peerzada, Sanzi, Sigi'Nommo,

Artscape runs from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

