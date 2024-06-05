Artist speaks out about Key Bridge Mural Vandalism

CURTIS BAY, Md — A place where people gathered to mourn is now destroyed after someone vandalized the mural dedicated to the six construction workers that died from the key bridge collapse.

Slashes, tears, and large holes are the new images people get when visiting the mural on Fort Armistead Road.

The artist Roberto Marquez says someone vandalized his work late Friday night.

“The first thing that I see was a few holes in the canvases and then immediately I thought you know it’s somebody came by and you ask me how I feel at the moment; it’s a big surprise, especially with all the hard work, and so many hours spending so much time," says Roberto Marquez.

Marquez says it hurts to see the destruction because the mural was more than just a painting he created, especially since so many people contributed to the art.

“Messages, signatures, names—so you know, it’s just a lot of energy a lot of emotions that are you know right at in the painting," he says.

Brendan Dobbins, who lives in Virginia, often visited the site; he says when he heard about the vandalism, he was shocked.

“And I keep thinking about what the families are probably feeling at that moment or seeing something like that and what they’re already going through on top of that just to have that kind of spat in their face; it put a bad taste in my mouth," says Brendan Dobbins.

Roberto is also working on another mural for the workers, this one a lot larger and more personal than the one on Fort Armistead Road, but he says as time goes on, the work gets harder to complete.

“Maybe some people come and help you know it, so it’s been difficult. I was thinking that this was last around three weeks, but now it’s been like three months," says Roberto.

Brendan says that is where he comes in. He says he wants to help Roberto in any way he can, even if it's something small.

“Even if I can’t really do much for him to help it at least put a good feeling in his heart, and so that will kind of maybe help him get through the things he is dealing with and going through.”

Roberto says he needs help collecting and assembling another canvas for another mural. He says if a few people can help him piece it together, he will be able to paint it faster and finally finish the entire memorial project.

As for the mural that was vandalized, he says he is unsure of what he can do to fix it.

Since the mural has been vandalized, city officials have said they're willing to store it until a permanent placement for it is found.