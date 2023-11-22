Article from The New York Times brings plethora of customers to local restaurant

BALTIMORE — Robbie Tutlewski opened Little Donna’s in 2022, named after his 5 ft Croatian grandmother Donna.

He says the place is a legacy for her and his sister Jill who both inspired him to cook and who both passed away.

“When your family starts to get smaller and loved ones you start losing and you try to hold onto those memories and you know a good way for me to do it was through cooking," says. Robbie Tutlewski.

Little Donna’s in Upper Fells gained some big attention when The New York Times chose the restaurant as one of America’s Best for 2023, the only one it chose in Maryland.

Tess Manning and her husband have been coming to the restaurant often, Tess says its the only place in Baltimore she brings people, like her parents, who are from New York.

“We said this from the beginning, every time we come here the food gets better and better and we’re just like they keep putting in more and more effort like i don’t know how it gets better every time, but it truly does," says Tess.

Other customers also have the same feeling.

“This place is absolutely fantastic. I love how experimental you are and I’m not afraid to cook with real ingredients with real flavor but the tone in the services places so laid-back," says Don Lewis.

Robbie says he had no clue about the article, until it was published and still wonders why the writer chose Little Donna's.

“But like why did they choose us? I went to a couple of the restaurants that were on the list and I get why you know, they’re totally different, they’re totally different, bigger staff. you know maybe they’re plate-ware is better things like that but I get why we are in that same group because I think we’re doing something that’s true to ourselves and I think people really appreciate that," says Robbie.

His customers know exactly why.

“It’s the type of place that just you can’t forget about it every time you come in it’s like a different experience but also like you got to get with your expecting which is just great service great food and i think it’s just a very happy place," says Tess.

Don Lewis says since the first time he ate there he knew the restaurant was special.

“And lo and behold, The New York Times came down and agreed with me. So congratulations to Robbie in the whole staff here and I'm just happy," says Don.

The restaurants reservations are booked for parties over 4 until mid-December.