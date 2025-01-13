Arthur Maulet is bringing the 'coats and cuts' for those in need

Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet's mission is to stop opposing defenses from scoring on his team.

Off the field, he is covering the Baltimore community with care.

Maulet hosted his annual coats-and-cuts event, providing hundreds of winter clothing items and free haircuts for Baltimore's homeless.

Local barbers and hairstylists donated their time today at Paul's Place in southwest Baltimore.

Arthur's personal connection to this cause comes from his experience living in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

The occasion was an effort created by his organization, the Arthur Maulet Foundation.