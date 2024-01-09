Ravens DB Arthur Maulet holds annual Coats & Cuts charity event

BALTIMORE — There's nothing quite like a fresh haircut and a fresh new outfit to boost your confidence.

And that's exactly what Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet gave out for free on Monday.

He held his annual Coats and Cuts event at Paul's Place in Baltimore.

They gave out 100 winter coats, hair cuts, and other items to people in need.

"This is close to my heart man, I've been doing this for years now and bringing in the year is tough on people obviously cause of rent and those things they have to do with bills and things, so to get a chance to brighten up their year, I love doing it," Maulet said.

Maulet has been running Coats and Cuts every year since 2019.