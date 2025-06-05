Arrest warrant issued for man accused of gunning down snow-plow driver in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a snow-plow driver.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Alexander Molina Rodriguez, 25, of Gwynn Oak and he is wanted for first-degree murder and firearm violations.

On January 17, 2024, at 8:43 a.m., Alex Ramirez Garcia was found gunned down inside of his vehicle in a parking lot.

Garcia was working as a private snow-plow driver clearing the parking lot of the Montessori School at the time he was shot.

Police say video surveillance of Rodriguez's vehicle and evidence found at the scene led detectives to identify him as the suspect.

Garcia and Rodriguez were known to each other and police believe the shooting was targeted.

Detectives also learned that Rodriguez is not currently in the United States, but if he returns, he will be arrested on the open homicide warrant.