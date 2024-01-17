Watch Now
Man found shot outside Montessori school in Howard County

Posted at 4:27 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 16:27:59-05

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A man was critically injured after being found shot in the parking lot of a Montessori school in Ellicott City this morning.

Howard County police responded at 8:45 a.m. to the Children's Manor Montessori School on Montgomery Road.

They said they found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they don't believe there is any connection to the school.

A spokesperson said:

The motive is unknown but preliminarily it is not believed to be connected to any specific business or location at this time.

They're still working to determine the exact time and circumstances of the shooting, including a motive.

Anyone with information should contact HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP. 

