Arrest made in shooting near Howard University that injured five, including Morgan State student

The Metropolitan Police Department announced an arrest in connection with a shooting near Howard University's campus that wounded five people, including a Morgan State University student.

Police arrested 17-year-old Kaevaughn Dudley on Friday in connection with the incident.

On October 24, 2025, officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area around Howard University following the conclusion of Yard Fest. Officers discovered five victims—three men, one woman, and one juvenile male—and immediately began providing medical aid.

Police report that all male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman remains hospitalized.

Surveillance video from near the scene showed the suspect, believed to be Dudley, firing a weapon following a brief dispute between two groups.

Police say Dudley was charged as an adult.

Note: Two other individuals were initially detained but were determined not to be involved in the shooting. However, both were charged with carrying a pistol without a license.