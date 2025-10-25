Morgan State University student among five injured in shooting near Howard University

A Morgan State University student was wounded in a shooting Friday night near Howard University, according to Chief Pamela A. Smith of the DC Police Department.

Police confirmed the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Howard Place.

At 8:23 p.m., patrolling officers responded to the sound of gunfire on Howard Place and found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Chief Smith said the victims included four men and one teenage boy.

All five victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. All their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Chief Smith added that two suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting, and three weapons were recovered near the scene.

The Morgan student, who has not yet been identified, was most likely in the area to participate in Yardfest, according to Chief Smith.

Chief Smith also confirmed that none of the other victims were Howard University students.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to maintain an enhanced presence as Howard's homecoming festivities continue.