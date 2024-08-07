Arrest made in sex assault of 6-year-old in Ocean City hotel bathroom

OCEAN CITY, Md — A Delaware man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a public bathroom in Ocean City.

Ocean City police said today that Antonia Garcia, 33, of Millsboro, Del., has been arrested in Virginia, in connection with the July 31 incident.

The boy's mother told police that her son was sexually assaulted at a hotel bathroom near 117th Street and Coastal Highway.

Several people chased the suspect until they lost sight of him near an alley on 116th Street, said police.

Garcia was arrested after detectives got a tip from a reliable source on Aug. 2.

He's been charged with third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, and indecent exposure.

He was arrested in Villa Heights, Va., near the North Carolina border, and is waiting to be extradited to Mrayland.

Detectives believed he was trying to escape from police.