Ocean City police: Child assaulted in public bathroom

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City police are asking for help finding a suspect who assaulted a child in a bathroom Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was assaulted in a public restroom in the area of 117th Street, at about 3:40 p.m. July 31.

They released photos of the suspect.

The suspect fled after the incident and was last seen running north in the Ocean City Square Shopping Center at 118th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amy Gutowski at agutowski@oceancitymd.gov or at 410-520-5314. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2024-003451.