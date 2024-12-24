Arrest made in Finksburg fatal shooting

FINKSBURG, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced they've made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Finksburg.

Austin Potocki, 30, was arrested in connection to the murder of Benjamin Billings and the attempted murder of David Anderson.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Potocki was taken into custody in Hanover, Pennsylvania and is currently in custody in York County as a fugitive from justice.

This stems from an incident that happened on December 13. Police responded to the intersection of Wesley Road for a shooting with multiple shots fired.

Once there, police discovered both victims inside a pickup truck. Police say Billings died on the scene.

Anderson had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Potocki became the primary suspect after an interview and phone records that placed him at the scene.

Despite multiple shots being fired at the scene, investigators were unable to recover any shell casings. This is because Potocki used a device to catch the rounds from his weapon.

Potocki had a business relationship with Billings and Anderson through his pool company, Austin's Pool Service, and a text message between Anderson and Potocki indicated a potential civil lawsuit that may be initiated by Anderson.