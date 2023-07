BALTIMORE COUNTY — An arrest has been made in the February shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

Baltimore County homicide detectives arrested 19-year-old Freedom Disean Brown in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tre'shaun Harmon.

Harmon was shot multiple times at East Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue on February 20.

According to police, Brown will remain held on a no-bail status.