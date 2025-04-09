Watch Now
Arrest made in connection with double shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a double shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia.

Kennard White is currently charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and other weapons violations.

White, 19, has been in prison for an unrelated robbery since January 2024.

Back in December 2023, Officers responded to the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the open stairwell of an apartment building.

Jeremiah Darden, 18, died at Shock Trauma, the other victim, a 20-year-old man, was treated and released.

According to investigators, Darden and White were known to each other.

