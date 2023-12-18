Howard County Police investigate a double shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a non-fatal double shooting that happened in Columbia on Sunday.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane, where they discovered two men shot inside one of the apartments.

Police say that the two men were transported to Shock Trauma, where one of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The police also say that they are in the early stages of the investigation.

