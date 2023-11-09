Arrest made in connection to shooting that injured teen in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred in Woodlawn.

Matthew Okumodi, 29, is accused of shooting and injuring a teen near Edmondson Heights Elementary School on October 24.

Police arrived at the scene just after 3:40 p.m. that day near the playground at the school.

"It is believed the shooter was targeting specific individuals they had encountered earlier in the area," police said in a press release.

Okumodi is charged with attempted first and second degree murder, first degree assault and other firearms-related charges.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.