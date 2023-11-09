Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made in connection to shooting that injured teen in Woodlawn

Handcuffs generic
File
Handcuffs generic
Posted at 3:10 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 15:10:21-05

WOODLAWN, Md. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred in Woodlawn.

RELATED: Teen shot near Edmondson Heights Elementary School playground

Matthew Okumodi, 29, is accused of shooting and injuring a teen near Edmondson Heights Elementary School on October 24.

Police arrived at the scene just after 3:40 p.m. that day near the playground at the school.

"It is believed the shooter was targeting specific individuals they had encountered earlier in the area," police said in a press release.

Okumodi is charged with attempted first and second degree murder, first degree assault and other firearms-related charges.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices