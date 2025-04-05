Armstead Jones, Director of Baltimore City Board of Elections, dies at 71

BALTIMORE — Armstead Jones, director of the Baltimore City Board of Elections, has passed away at the age 71.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume took to X Saturday evening to share his condolences.

"[Armstead Jones] was an old school friend and real soldier who loved his job and cherished his City. Rest in peace AJ, with God's grace and power," said Representative Kweisi Mfume.

The news comes shortly after the announcement of Jones' retirement from the Board of Elections.

Jones began elections career in 1995 as a board member and was appointed president of the Board of Elections in 2003.

He then became its director and served in the role for 18 years.

Regarded as a fixture at the Baltimore City Board of Elections, Jones is remembered for his dedicated service and commitment to Baltimore residents.