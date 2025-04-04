Armstead Jones retiring after serving nearly 18 years as Director of Baltimore City Board of Elections

Since late summer 2007, Armstead Jones has been serving Baltimore City as the director of the Board of Elections.

After nearly 18 years and several presidential, gubernatorial, and mayoral elections, he'll be stepping down.

"Armstead has been a fixture at the Baltimore City Board of Elections," the Chairman of the State Board of Elections, Michael Summers said in a statement. "We thank him for years of service and cooperation with the State Board.

Jared DeMarinis, the State Administrator of Elections also released a statement on social media.

Armstead Jones has been synonymous with @Bmore_Elections for years. Today @md_sbe has announced his retirement as Election Director. I want to thank him for his service to elections and the people of Baltimore. — Jared DeMarinis (@JaredDeMarinis) April 4, 2025

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Armstead for his years of service and commitment to his staff and the Citizens of Baltimore City," said the President of the City's Board of Elections, Scherod Barnes. "His contributions to the growth, knowledge and development of this staff and new board members will sustain many of us as we move forward in this process."

He worked for the City's board of elections for years before he became director, starting as a board member back in 1995.

"I'm deeply grateful to the people of this city for trusting me to protect their voice and help shape a more accessible, transparent, and fair democratic process," said Jones in a statement.

The City will begin recruitment efforts to fill the role later this month.