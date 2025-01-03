Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Area schools dismissing early Friday due to expected winter weather

School Closings (Snow).jpg
WMAR
School Closings (Snow).jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — We're only three days into 2025 and snow is already in the forecast.

Our own meteorologist Stevie Daniels is projecting a light coating of snow up to 2" in some parts of Maryland near the Pennsylvania line this afternoon.

Good Morning Maryland Friday Weather - Stevie Daniels

With that said, schools in the area have decided to dismiss early Friday.

Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick County Public Schools are each closing two hours early, with all afternoon and evening activities canceled.

Howard County is closing 90 minutes early.

Stevie says winter weather could last into Monday, producing up to 3-4 inches of snow, although it's still uncertain how everything will play out.

Keep checking back as we update more school closures.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices