Area schools dismissing early Friday due to expected winter weather

BALTIMORE — We're only three days into 2025 and snow is already in the forecast.

Our own meteorologist Stevie Daniels is projecting a light coating of snow up to 2" in some parts of Maryland near the Pennsylvania line this afternoon.

With that said, schools in the area have decided to dismiss early Friday.

Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick County Public Schools are each closing two hours early, with all afternoon and evening activities canceled.

Howard County is closing 90 minutes early.

ALERT: Due to impending inclement weather, Baltimore County Public Schools will dismiss two (2) hours early on Friday, January 3, 2025. All afterschool and evening activities are also cancelled. School and central offices will remain open. No PM PreK. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) January 3, 2025

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Carroll County Public Schools will be closing 2 hours early today, Friday, January 3. All CCPS sponsored after-school activities will be canceled for this evening. Non-CCPS sponsored activities in our school facilities are also canceled. pic.twitter.com/IGRtNTYhBn — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) January 3, 2025

⭐️ Schools and offices closing early ⭐️



Due to inclement weather, Frederick County MD public schools and offices will be closing 2 hours early Friday, January 3, 2025.



All FCPS and community-group afterschool and evening activities are canceled or postponed. School-based… — FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) January 3, 2025

1/3/25: HCPS schools to close 90 minutes early today due to forecasted inclement weather. Aftercare, afternoon & evening activities canceled. Community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. https://t.co/G9ZwfSONGW — HCPSS (@HCPSS) January 3, 2025

Stevie says winter weather could last into Monday, producing up to 3-4 inches of snow, although it's still uncertain how everything will play out.

Keep checking back as we update more school closures.