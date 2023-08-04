Archdiocese of Baltimore, police hosting gun buyback at site of mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Earlier this year, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was the scene of a deadly mass shooting. Now, the catholic church wants to give this place a new meaning.

Tomorrow, you can turn your guns in for money, no questions asked.

"It's really out of frustration, and I would say somewhat desperation at times. I think anybody I've talked to is just at a loss about what to do, and feeling hopeless," said Father Mike Murphy, pastor at Saint Joseph's Monastery Parish.

"What can we do?" It's a question Father Mike hears often, and one that he asks himself too.

He, and the Archdiocese of Baltimore, came up with an answer.

"I mean, this is where the church should be. The church is always, in my mind, when it comes to social justice issues, should strive to be out front and center," said Father Mike.

And that is where the church will be tomorrow - at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center hosting a gun buyback event with the Baltimore Police Department.

It's the same place where 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey was shot and killed back in January, and four others were hurt.

"To have it there would be a great sign of hope, that something tragic happened, and something positive is being done to address it," said

Father Mike especially hopes young people who illegally possess weapons take advantage of the event, and he hopes to at least reach someone who may have otherwise hurt themselves or others.

"I think that's the message is just getting to those people who just don't realize their life has value and meaning, and every day are putting it at risk. I'm not idealistic to think that we're gonna touch a hundred of those people, but if it's one or two," said Father Mike.

They're not just sending people away with some extra cash, but a little help, too. Several organizations will be on hand offering resources for things like mental health and job programs. Plus- the group is prepared to give away 500 free meals.

It's all taking place from 10 to 4 at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

The church has raised about $50,000 for this - that's enough to buy back about 250 guns.