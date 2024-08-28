April Kerner is a warrior

April Kerner was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in December 2022.

Since then, the disease has rapidly decreased all of April’s motor functions.

"I am currently on a ventilator and have a feeding tube, making every day a challenge,” said April. “Despite the difficulties I face, I am determined to keep fighting for my family and be there for my children.”

Three children, to be exact: Ryker, who is in second grade, and twins Ava and Jaxon, who are in first grade.

Bill Kerner The Kerner family



Since April’s diagnosis, many things have changed for the Kerner family. As the disease progressed, April could no longer work.

“You go from two incomes to a single income and becomes a lot more financially burdensome trying to maintain everything,” said April’s husband, Bill.

They eventually moved from Glen Burnie to Frederick and have been trying to maintain a normal life for the kids as much as they can.

When April was diagnosed in 2022, she was given six months to live. It has now been a year and eight months.

Bill says he is amazed by her each day.

“She is a warrior, and she is one of the toughest people I know.”

Though the family now has many financial challenges between medical costs, food costs, and now school supplies, they have been able to get some support.

Bill Kerner The Kerner family is all smiles for halloween.

“Having help from the Brigance Brigade lessens the financial burden for our family.”

Last school year the Brigance Brigade was able to help them with school supplies, and the organization also used a grant to build a ramp in the Kerner family garage to help get April in and out of the house, which helped her to see her kids off for the first day of school.

She says simple things like that can be a huge help for a person living with ALS. Because there are many things she can no longer do on her own.

"I can no longer hug my family members; to give you an example, we now have to have Bill help me hug the kids.”

This year, the Brigance Brigade is hoping to help other families like the Kerners as their children go back to school. The foundation is asking for donations to make that happen.

All of the money that is raised will be divided between the families who have people living with ALS to help with back-to-school needs.

To help support April's go fund me, click here.

To learn more about the Brigance Brigade click here.

