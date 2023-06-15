Apartments proposed for The Avenue at White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A proposal for another apartment complex in central White Marsh has been submitted to the county - this time, at The Avenue at White Marsh.

A 200-unit complex is planned for 4921 Campbell Boulevard, called "The Avenue at White Marsh Apartments." A community input meeting is scheduled for July 18.

Residents already raised concerns about traffic and school overcrowding from a planned 500-unit complex next to White Marsh Mall.

The South Perry Hall Boulevard Improvement Association is urging residents to attend the July 18 meeting for this new apartment building.

Association president Andrew Lingelbach said on the group's Facebook page that "the proposed location is in-between where Pier 1 was and TGI Fridays."

Lingelbach noted:

"This is NOT the proposed apartments at the former Sears location at White Marsh Mall, but rather ANOTHER proposed 200+ apartment development at the White Marsh Avenue. Please join the Association in attending this meeting at Community Christian Church on 7/18/23 at 7:00pm so our concerns can be addressed."

The Association recognizes the place development plays in a community, but we also recognizes the necessity for that development to be reasonable, sustainable, and responsible.

The proposal before the county is requesting 200 multi-family apartments - 13 two bedrooms with a den, 50 two bedrooms, 90 one bedroom, 28 one bedroom with a den, and 19 studios.

The community meeting is at 7 p.m. July 18 at Community Christian Church, 8009 Corporate Drive.