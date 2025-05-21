Another chance to jump in the harbor as "Harbor Splash" returns for its second year

BALTIMORE — Take a dip in the Inner Harbor. Following last year's "Harbor Splash" success, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore wants to give it another go.

A public swim will take place on June 21. Registration opens on May 28, and you better mark that date, because last year's event filled up in minutes. There are spots for 200 swimmers, aged 18 or older.

“Fifteen years ago, swimming in the Harbor was a radical idea. Today, we’re seeing that vision come to life, and it's thanks to the determination of countless partners, advocates and volunteers who believed in it," said Michael Hankin, president and CEO of Brown Advisory and chair of the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

RELATED CONTENT: Baltimoreans take a splash in the Inner Harbor

This year's event takes place at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point

A ceremonial jump led by key partners will kick off that morning at 9:00 a.m.

“Events like Harbor Splash and Katie’s swim are a powerful signal that our vision for a swimmable, fishable Baltimore Harbor is not only achievable, but it’s happening,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

The Healthy Harbor Initiative launched in 2010 and has made measurable improvements to the Harbor's water quality.

Those improvements include four Trash Wheels with a 5th being added to the family.

More than 5.2 million pounds of trash have been removed from city waterways and there's been more than $1 billion in sewer infrastructure improvements.

Regular monitoring has shown that Harbor water quality can meet Maryland’s standard for swimming and Harbor Splash is a closely supervised event designed to ensure swimmer safety.

You can learn more about the event and access registration by clicking here.

