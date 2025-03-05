Annie's Playground closed "until further notice"

FALLSTON, Md. — The very popular Annie's Playground in Harford County was shut down indefinitely today due to safety issues.

Harford County government posted on social media:

During a safety inspection this morning our Maintenance staff identified several safety issues with cracks in some of the structures at Annie’s Playground. As a result, we are closing the entire playground until further notice. We are actively working with the playground contractor to look at the structures and identify a repair or replacement. We will provide an update as we receive them.

The playground in Fallston, built to honor a 6-year-old killed by a drunk driver, was substantially renovated in 2023.

The state's Department of Natural Resources paid $1.5 million to remodel the playground just a few years ago.

