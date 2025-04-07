Anne Arundel County opens reparations fund for communities most impacted by historical cannabis enforcement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is the latest Maryland jurisdiction to start a Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund.

The program offers grants to 501(c)(3) organizations and nonprofits that benefit lower income neighborhoods whose residents were most impacted by criminal cannabis charges.

It was made possible by the Cannabis Reform Act, which the Maryland State Legislature passed in 2022.

The law legalized recreational cannabis for adults, with a portion of cannabis sales tax going towards the Repair Fund.

SEE ALSO: Maryland Reparations Commission bill sent to Gov. Moore's desk

Anne Arundel County says it will prioritize these zip codes: 21060, 21061, 21113, 21122, 21144, 21225, 21401, 21403, 20724, 20755.

Applicant organizations are required to address at least one of the following in order to qualify for a grant.

Mental health and substance abuse services

Education, youth enrichment, and after-school activities

Housing and homelessness prevention

Workforce development and employment training

There are two types of grants available under the program.

One tier offers between $75,000 and $100,000 annually for up to three-years, while the other provides $20,000 to $75,000 on a yearly basis.

To learn more about the grants, the County is hosting several training in-person and online training sessions.



Tuesday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m. – Virtual via Zoom

Wednesday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. – Chesapeake Arts Center

Friday, April 11 at 3:30 p.m. – Stanton Center

Thursday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Severn Center

To sign up for training and to apply for grants, click here.

In November Baltimore City residents voted in favor of Question G, creating their own community reinvestment and reparations fund.