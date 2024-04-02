Maryland issues 174 social equity based cannabis liceneses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Cannabis Administration recently wrapped up its first in the nation, social equity license lottery.

It resulted in 174 applicants being selected across micro and standard grower, processor, and dispensary categories.

The event was live streamed on the agency's website March 14.

To have been eligible for the lottery, an applicant first had to verify their social equity status.

Qualifications included having lived or attended a school in a disproportionately impacted area for at least five of the past 10 years.

The business receiving the license also had to insure that at least 65 percent is owned or controlled by someone meeting the criteria.

Another exception was if the majority owner, for two-years, attended a four-year college in Maryland where at least 40 percent of students qualified for pell grants.

Below is a breakdown of the lottery results.

Maryland Cannabis Administration

Maryland voters approved legalizing marijuana during the 2022 General Election. New laws went into effect July 1 last year.

For more background on rules and regulations, click here.