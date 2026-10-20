Anne Arundel County Council defeats controversial public safety bill in final meeting before election

ANNAPOLIS, Md — The Anne Arundel County Council defeated a controversial public safety bill during its final meeting before the November midterm election, voting 7-0 against the measure after hours of debate.

Monday night marked the last opportunity for the current council to vote on crucial bills before a new council is established. Several county council members will not be returning to their seats after the election, including Councilman Pete Smith, Councilwoman Shannon Leadbetter, Lisa Rodvien and Allison Pickhard, who is running for county executive.

Many people took a moment to recognize and thank the council for its work.

"We would like to think the entire county council for its work on all legislation and for its longtime efforts for all of Anne Arundel County." says one county member.

Despite the farewells, there was still a lot of unfinished business during the meeting, and a number of bills still needed a vote, including Bill 61-26.

Many of the complaints were that the bill is too large and challenging for the average person in the county to understand.

"For the simple citizen folks to understand this, it's just too much too quick too soon. Vote no on 61-26. There's just too many people that it affects and touches all over this county from businesses to individuals and just the normal citizen." says Dave Crawford of Severa Park.

Although many people recognized the need for the public safety policy to be updated, they did not feel confident about where the bill stood after hundreds of amendments were presented in the past month.

"You've been told it's a cleanup not policy. The food truck episode showed us otherwise." says another community member.

Some people supported the bill and wanted to see the council pass it. But they encouraged the council to table the measure and let the new council begin the process over again.

"There have been some significant amendments to the bill which we believe, but there were more proposed amendments at this council did not have time to consider which we hope the next council will do so." says Kate Fox from Davidsonville.

After hours of debate, the council held its final vote on the bill.

"Zero in the affirmative seven in the negative bill number 61-26 as amended has been defeated."

The next council meeting, which will be the first for new council members, is December 7th.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.