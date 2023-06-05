Annapolis woman gunned down on Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gun shots rang out in the 1100 block of Madison Street, and Donna Johnson ran out of her building at Harbour House and spotted a neighbor’s car where it had jumped the curb of the parking lot.

“I ran up to the car. I seen the bullets in the window,” said Johnson, “I couldn’t see anything, because the window was shattered. So I looked down inside of the car and that’s when I saw someone bent over.”

Johnson flagged down police as they arrived at the complex, and they found 26-year-old Amari Tydings dead in the vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds, but there was no sign of any suspects.

“We canvassed the area. We let people in the community know that we were present,” said Bernie Bennett of the Annapolis Police Department, “The next night we were present in the community just in case to let them know that we have a response and we are interested protecting to whatever degree is possible.”

At this point, police have very little to go on, but residents of Harbour House say this isn’t the first time they’ve seen such a violent death here in the community.

While this is just the third homicide in Annapolis this year, 21-year-old Shakeo Williams died in a shooting at the same complex in January of last year.

“I just know we just lost another young lady, you know, and it’s just sad and it hurts, because that’s not the first incident that I’ve run up on… personally,” said Johnson, “It’s just not good.”

If you have any information, which could help police, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

