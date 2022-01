ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating the Thursday night murder of 21-year-old Annapolis woman.

Shakeo Williams was fatally shot around 9:10pm in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

Officials revealed no information on a potential motive or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Annapolis Police at 410-260-3439, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You could be eligible for a $2000 reward.