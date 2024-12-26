Annapolis to prohibit plastic bags starting January 22

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On January 22, the City of Annapolis is enacting its own prohibition on plastic carryout bags, comparable in function to Anne Arundel County's ban.

The Anne Arundel County bag policy, which went into effect at the beginning of 2024, did not apply to Annapolis.

According to the city, the policy is meant to cut down on plastic pollution and encourage sustainable practices.

In a news release and on its website, the city acknowledged challenges for lower-income households and said it would hand out free bags at community events.

Paper bags will cost a minimum $0.10, which go to the retailer, but the city said shops like standard and fast-food restaurants, delis and coffee shops do not have to charge that. Those shops are still subject to the plastic prohibition.

Some shoppers agree with the bag ban, citing environmental benefits.

"It's routine now," said Barbara Gansz, out shopping in Annapolis on Thursday, "I don't think anything about it, I keep [resuable bags] in the trunk of my car."

Other folks would rather not see the changes.

"Nobody needs to have the hassle, especially if you have kids you're dragging in and out of the store. Now you've got to remember your bags and all the things," noted Mary Ernst, a shopper.

Fines, according to the Annapolis Appendix of the City Code, will be $500 for one offense, which can include several bags in one transaction. For repeat or continuous offenses: $1000.

As with neighboring jurisdictions' bands on plastic bans, there are notable exceptions to the one in Annapolis. They include:



Bakery goods and unwrapped prepared foods

Bulk items (fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy, small hardware)

Cigars and loose tobacco

Dry-cleaned or laundered items

Freshly prepared hot or cold food (e.g., deli items)

Food and goods from farmers' markets

Ice

Live creatures

Newspapers

Plant materials and flowers

Packages of multiple bags

Raw meat or seafood

The changes go into effect on January 22, 2025, six months after its passage in July 2024.