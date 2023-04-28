Annapolis Police plead for public's help finding March murder suspect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For one of this year's two homicides in Annapolis, police have been on the lookout for roughly the last two months.

Now, they're asking the public for any information they can get on 32-year-old Ronnisha Harris and her whereabouts.

48-year-old Raphael Johnson was gunned down on March 2, police say. Harris is accused of shooting and killing Johnson on Obery Court.

"Just the sheer brutality of it was surprising," Chief Edward Jackson, the chief of police in Annapolis, told WMAR.

"A young female that we were later able to identify," Jackson added, "chased down the victim, pulled out a weapon, and shot him in the back of the head, killing him instantly."

Jackson and his department are asking for any details their city can muster.

"I mean, this is a community," said Det. Courtney Moore. "There were children outside, anything could have happened. Thank God it didn't. Even though we unfortunately we did lose Mr. Johnson"

Moore is working the case. He says they might have a motive but wouldn't reveal it right now.

Generally, Moore says gun violence is on the downswing in their city.

But when it comes to the Obery Court homicide, Chief Jackson calls this a public safety issue.

"You still have to consider her armed and dangerous," Jackson said. "If she killed once, she’d be willing to kill again.”

Two people are homicide victims in Annapolis this year. The first was back in January. Police have not named a suspect in that case just yet.