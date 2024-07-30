Annapolis Police Department looking at eyes in the sky to make community safer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police work is evolving. So much so that the Annapolis Police Department is looking at an additional set of tools.

Someone walks away from their home and can't remember where they came from. A hostage is in a barricade situation. They're just a couple examples of how having eyes in the sky could help when it comes to police work.

"The drones could do that surveillance for us. Send that information back to a commander," said Captain Lamar Howard, who is the Operations Command at the Annapolis Police Department.

The Annapolis Police Department is considering drones as another tool to make the community safer. Howard said it's the future of police departments.

“Especially when you look across the nation the shortage of manpower, officers in cars. It is definitely a step forward in the right direction but it has to be done right,” said Howard.

He said the Annapolis Police Department has been working with the Hagerstown Police who currently use drones. Learning how they utilize the unmanned aerial vehicle in day-to-day operations.

There are a few challenges he says, the costs, training, policies and FAA specs. Also getting people who live here on board.

"The biggest thing would be constituent buy in, especially as it relates to big brother watching and the potential of violating someone's fourth constitutional right,” said Howard.

A thought Annapolis local Alyssa Perry expressed at the idea.

"Obviously I would feel like they're watching me. I think it could be good for crime scenes for sure cause sometimes you don't really catch the person who is doing the crime so I think that could be good but if I’m on the drone I’d be like ew they're watching me,” said Perry.

Others like Don Thomas who owns a drone himself, sees how this could provide more useful information before police get there.

"I really feel like that it is a necessary thing. One it eliminates the risk for them having to go in blind and not know what they're expecting. Two they're a lot quicker with the drones they can fly really fast, really high and get into spots where people can't reach or be seen,” said Thomas who has lived in Annapolis his whole life.

Operators of the drones will be sworn members of the police department and according to Howard they hope to have their foot in the door with getting the drones by the end of the year.