Annapolis Mayor stands by police chief despite officers no confidence vote

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Annapolis police officers have no confidence in their police chief or command staff.

This after a Thursday vote by the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 Union, representing rank and file members of the department.

The vote margin was 54–30 in favor.

“Today's vote is a resounding rebuke of the current leadership of the department and is a direct result of a litany of concerns raised by our members on the force," said John Lee, UFCW Local 400 Collective Bargaining Director and former Annapolis Police Detective.

According to the union, Jackson retaliated against two officers who complained to Mayor Gavin Buckley about internal departmental issues.

Both members were reportedly suspended for their actions, but have since been reinstated after an independent review determined no policies were violated.

"The overall us-versus-them mentality of the leadership staff have adversely affected morale and diminished our members' confidence in their command," Lee said following the vote. "Our members have spoken; it's time for the mayor to listen. We call for the immediate removal of Chief Jackson and his leadership team.”

Buckley quickly responded, taking Jackson's side, citing various achievements he's accomplished during his five-year tenure as chief.

"I want to reiterate my complete confidence in Chief Ed Jackson’s integrity, professionalism, and his leadership of the Annapolis Police Department, as well as my full support for his leadership team and the change and vision they have delivered in Annapolis."

The Mayor also said he plans to hold listening sessions with members of the department to help address their concerns.

