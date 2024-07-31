Officers union sets up vote of no confidence against Annapolis Police leadership

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An internal battle is brewing within the Annapolis Police Department, between its leaders and the union representing officers.

On August 8 the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 Union, which represents members of the department, plans to hold a vote of no confidence against Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson and his command staff.

The move comes as two officers were suspended for what the union alleges was illegal retaliation.

Back in March, the officers met with the Annapolis City Manager and Human Resources Director to report waste and mismanagement within the police department.

This led to a follow-up meeting with Mayor Gavin Buckley.

According to the union, when Chief Jackson got word of the meeting, the two officers were suspended indefinitely.

The union claims this was the reason given.

“It alleged that during a meeting on May 3, 2024 with Mayor Gavin Buckley, you brought discredit upon the Annapolis Police Department, Chief Jackson, Major Branford and other members of the agency with your comments for specific complaints.”

WMAR-2 News reached out to the police department who refused to comment.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Buckley issued a statement saying the suspension of both officers had been lifted after an outside review concluded no internal policies were violated.

Buckley also said he maintained full confidence in Jackson as police chief.

“The Annapolis Police Chief and the Police Department’s leadership team have my full confidence," said Buckley. "What I can say is, throughout this whole process, I’ve heard nothing that makes me question the integrity of our Police Chief or any member of his leadership team."

The union's leader pushed back, vowing to move forward with the vote.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” said John Lee, UFCW Local 400 Collective Bargaining Director and former Annapolis Police Detective. “A vote of no confidence in leadership is a serious sign of trouble in the department, and in this case we feel it is absolutely merited.”

